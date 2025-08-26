news
It’s Me, Mario!
Nintendo releases three stop-motion animation shorts from the It's Me, Mario! series on Youtube
They are part of the marketing strategy for Nintendo's new My Mario line of children's products in Japan, although the global reach of the products is already in sight.
Nintendo Japan's early childhood product line, My Mario, now has a major marketing push thanks to a series of videos uploaded on Youtube called It's Me, Mario! The series so far features three episodes, each about a minute long, showing a plush Mario performing comical scenes mixed with everyday life.
Of course, there's no shortage of Mario catchphrases and expressions, as well as the classic sounds of the game series, and some tunes that we all instantly recognise as part of the character's imagery. You can check out all three episodes of It's Me, Mario! below.
HQ
HQ
HQ