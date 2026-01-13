Nintendo releases Switch 2 version 21.2.0

HQ

Nintendo's latest update for the Nintendo Switch and its successor console the Switch 2 has arrived. While fans might be rushing to the patch notes to see how their console has improved, you won't have to dig through reams of text to decipher what's better this time around, as the first update of 2026 is a brief one.

"Fixed some issues and improved the stability of the operation," reads the only patch note on Nintendo's site at the time of writing. There's also a note about updating the unit while it's in a state of normality on the webpage, but otherwise we've got a brief if helpful update to both hybrid consoles.

A new update also found its way to Nintendo Music today, adding the soundtrack for Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which includes 94 original tracks. Otherwise, we're a little light on major Nintendo updates, but we're only in the first couple of weeks of what looks to be an incredibly exciting year for Switch 2 owners as the ball gets properly rolling on this new console.