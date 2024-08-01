Nintendo releases a deluxe full soundtrack to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

HQ

To mark the first anniversary of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo announced the release of its soundtrack in physical format, and today it went on sale.

The deluxe collection comes in a box set with all 9 CDs containing 344 tracks from the Nintendo Switch title. In addition to this edition, there is another Limited Edition that includes a USB in the shape of the Master Sword containing 15 high-resolution sound sources.

The only downside to this product that every fan would love to own is that it is currently only available in Japan, and there is no mention of it coming to other territories at this time. If you're thinking of getting your hands on one of these editions, in Japan the standard edition costs $73.99, and the limited edition costs $119.99. You can also do so from import websites and Amazon (although it won't be cheap).

