Nintendo reinforces its commitment to cinema with the rebranding of its subsidiary Warpstars to Nintendo Stars

We can definitely make it clear that Nintendo has not only reconciled with the film industry after 30 years of anger following the 'live action' Super Mario Bros. movie. The success of its animated debut alongside Illumination, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2023, led it to announce an animated sequel shortly afterwards, as well as a live-action film about The Legend of Zelda. And there are possibly many more projects on the horizon.

We say this because Nintendo released a corporate memo this morning announcing a rebranding of its Warpstars subsidiary (a company it acquired in April 2025 to bolster its movie content) to Nintendo Stars. According to the memo, its aim is to "familiarise people around the world with Nintendo's intellectual property and provide new ways to experience it."

Nintendo Stars Inc. will also continue its ancillary support for the Kirby franchise (Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World, the expanded and enhanced version for Nintendo Switch 2, will be released tomorrow) and its aim to expand the customer base for Nintendo products and foster the relationship with the company.