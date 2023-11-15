Nintendo registers trademark licence for Xenoblade sequel in Japan

HQ

One of the best titles of 2022 was the third instalment in Monotlith Soft's JRPG series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. A title that took Nintendo Switch to a new technical threshold by achieving gigantic stages with dozens of fluid, moving, living elements. An experience that also led the developers to actively participate in the development of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The title was a huge critical and popular success, and it looks like Nintendo wants to explore the franchise further, because as reported by user necrolipe on Twitter, the Kyoto-based company filed a trademark application for a "Xenoblade sequel" in Japan, which has been registered as of today, the 15th.

While it's too early to speculate, all signs point to Nintendo preparing to enter production on a hypothetical Xenoblade Chronicles 4, and it's likely to be a while before we hear more on the matter.