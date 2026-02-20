Nintendo registers the trademark and logo "Nintendo Game Boy" in Brazil

HQ

We don't know exactly what it will be used for, but vigilant Reddit users have just discovered that Nintendo in Brazil has registered both the trademark and logo for "Nintendo GAME BOY". We don't know exactly what this will be used for, but it seems unlikely that they will once again have a dedicated portable console (which requires separate game development) when the Switch and Switch 2 are also portable.

Two reasonably educated guesses are that it's an online device for playing retro games with Switch Online + Expansion Pack, or something similar to the NES Classic Mini but for Game Boy. Either way, we'll get the answer in time, and while we wait, we can speculate and hope and argue about whether it should be a foldable model like the Game Boy Advance SP or a more traditional version.

Considering how incredibly popular retro devices are right now, it's not surprising that Nintendo also wants a piece of the pie where other companies have been making a fortune for years by facilitating the playability of Nintendo's portable formats.

What do you think and wish this is about?