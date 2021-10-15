Nintendo recommends a few games you should try on Switch OLED

HQ

Last week, Nintendo Switch OLED was officially released, and it's got a pretty neat start in the UK in regard to the debut sales. Even though it's not the Pro that many players have been hoping for, this newer model still features a revamped dock, a wider stand, 64GB of internal storage, and a bigger and more vibrant display.

Now, in order to let you better understand the advantages of Switch OLED especially when it comes to the most noticeable change - the 7-inch screen and how vivid the colours could be on it, Nintendo of America decided to recommend you a few games to check out on the latest model:

"In the mood for more vibrant colors and grand adventures on your new #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model? Check out these games!"

The recommendation list includes Persona 5 Strikers, Eastward and Tetris Effect: Connected. Maybe you could give these a try and let us know your thoughts? Or, are you playing any other your favourite games on Switch OLED already, and have felt the visual difference?

Our review for Switch OLED can be found here.