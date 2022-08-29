Nintendo reaffirms there will be "no" Switch price hikes

HQ

Sony surprised a whole lot of gamers last week by doing something that is really, really uncommon - they raised the price on PlayStation 5, despite prices usually dropping after a few years. This is something they explain "is a necessity given the current global economic environment".

Clearly, Microsoft didn't feel the same way and quickly responded that their "suggested retail price remains" on Xbox Series S/X. Nintendo had previously also commented on a price hike, but decided to clarify their stance again just before the weekend and writes that they have "no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware".

Unless something drastically happens, it seems like we can expect two of the three current major console brands to keep the current price tag, despite the current global economic environment.

Thanks Eurogamer