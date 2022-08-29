Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nintendo reaffirms their "no" to Switch price hikes

The Japanese video game giant have "no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware".

HQ

Sony surprised a whole lot of gamers last week by doing something that is really, really uncommon - they raised the price on PlayStation 5, despite the normal way of doing it is dropping the price after a few years. This is something they explain "is a necessity given the current global economic environment".

Clearly, Microsoft didn't feel the same way and quickly responded that their "suggested retail price remains" on Xbox Series S/X. Nintendo had previously also commented on a price hike, but decided to clarify their stance again just before the weekend and writes that they have "no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware".

Unless something drastically happens, it seems like we can expect two of the three current major console brands to keep the current price tag, despite the current global economic environment.

Thanks Eurogamer



