Nintendo reaffirms simple but effective strategy to avoid scalpers with Switch 2

When PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X were released, there was a veritable frenzy of scalpers who seized the consoles and sold them on for ridiculous prices. Nintendo wants to avoid this, and has an exciting strategy to succeed.

During a Q&A session for the company's investors, one person wondered how Nintendo will counteract scalpers, whereupon Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa reaffirmed information we learnt from a former report that they simply intend to make sure they have enough Switch 2 units. And indeed, it will be undeniably harder to re-sell for twice the price if you can buy with better warranty directly from the store at a regular price.

Nintendo will also look into whether there is anything more they can do to avoid scalpers, taking into account that different regions have different rules and needs.

Manufacturing a mountain of consoles and having them lying around waiting to get enough is of course an expensive strategy that also means that the console premiere needs to be postponed somewhat, but there are probably more than us who like the approach and hope it works, or what do you think?

