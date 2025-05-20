Nintendo ramps up Switch 2 production with help from Samsung

HQ

Although Nintendo seems much better prepared for the launch of its new console than what is customary, and has said, among other things, that they will have more units ready to make so-called scalping more difficult. Still, virtually all forecasts indicate that there will be shortcomings and that Nintendo's estimated 15 million units sold in year one is far too low.

Higher manufacturing capacity is thus required, and that is exactly what Bloomberg now reports that Nintendo is preparing to implement. They are said to have partnered with Samsung to manufacture the custom-designed Nvidia Tegra T239 processors found in the Switch 2. This partnership will allow for a total production rate of up to 20 million consoles by March 31 (when the fiscal year ends).

Whether this in turn will be enough to satisfy the demand is yet to be seen, but it is clear that it will be much easier to get hold of a Switch 2 than it was with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at their respective launches.