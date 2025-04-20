Nintendo raises prices on Switch 2 accessories in the US

HQ

Nintendo has recently confirmed that accessories for the upcoming Switch 2 will be more expensive than originally announced. The price hike, which ranges from five to ten dollars depending on the product, affects items such as the Pro Controller and Joy-Cons, now priced at $84.99 and $94.99 respectively.

The full list of updated accessory prices is as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99

The reason behind all this? The newly introduced U.S. tariffs, which impact the import of electronics from countries like China, Vietnam, and Japan. The price of the Switch 2 console and its games, however, appears to remain unchanged for now. Expensive just got more expensive—unfortunate, but not exactly surprising.