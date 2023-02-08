Nintendo raises employee salaries in Japan by up to 10%

HQ

Last month, we had to report the sad news that Microsoft have made massive layoffs among their ranks. In the case of the company that owns Xbox, more than 10,000 employees have left the company, some of them from the video game division and the studios 343 Industries, Bethesda or Xbox.

But sometimes companies surprise us for the better by taking decisions that are very much in favour of their workers, such as the most recent one taken by Nintendo with its employees in Japan. Nintendo has increased the salary of its workers by up to 10%, according to a Reuters report. A gesture following the guidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in which he asks domestic companies to increase their workers' pay to curb the country's inflation.

In the financial report released yesterday, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders that the increase serves to "secure our long-term growth and workforce".

However, this gesture also hides a harsh reality for consumers that is already beginning to be perceived: Nintendo Switch titles are going to suffer an increase in their retail price of at least 10 euros, as we are already seeing in some digital retailers with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has gone to cost €69.99 euros compared to €59.99 a few days ago. All of this is likely to be confirmed in tonight's Nintendo Direct.