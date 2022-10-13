Nintendo puts an end to naked breasts and erotic games

HQ

Nintendo seems to have grown tired of all the junk available for the Switch in Japan. At least if you believe Gamuzumi, one of the biggest developers of erotic games for the console, with titles such as Fantasy Hentai Puzzle, Beauty Bounce and Inside Her. The news came to light as their latest title Hot Tentacles Shoot was denied from Nintendo's eShop along with a response from Nintendo that they no longer allow naked breasts in games on the Switch. Upsetting for Gamuzumi of course whose games contain plenty of these now banned pleasantries and the company has had the following to say:

"Basically, obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies. This means that now all games with boobs nudity should be censored and that's why our game (Hot Tentacles Shoot) was rejected in the first place."

"Also, our recently announced game, Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle, was also rejected due to having nudity. That's all the info we have so far, we'll try to send the games without nudity for approval again and see what they say and update the thread if necessary."

The market for erotic games on Switch is relatively large and there are plenty of similar titles on the eShop, many of which have been approved in the last year alone. But now it seems that's all over. Unsurprising perhaps given Nintendo's history of censorship and strict rules around what can and cannot be in games on their consoles.

What are your opinions on this, is it good that content like this is kept under control or should the rules be less strict?