Nintendo promises to fix all Joy-Cons affected with stick drift in the UK and across Europe

HQ

Nintendo's Joy-Cons controllers have been some of the most afflicted when it comes to the stick drift problem. The issue, which sees analog sticks registering input despite not being moved by the player, has been a topic of conversation for the longest time with controllers of all kinds, but with Nintendo being at the forefront of this problem as of late, the Japanese games company has committed to aiding those facing the problem in the UK, European Economic Area, and Switzerland.

As noted in a new update on Nintendo's support page, we're told:

"Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them. Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres."

The promise goes a step further to also add that Nintendo will even fix Joy-Cons that have passed their warranty.

"This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer's warranty provided by Nintendo has expired."

If you've been dealing with stick drift issues and plan on taking Nintendo up on this offer, you can head here to book a repair.