Nintendo promises "new and fun activities" in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A lot of us were really disappointed at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons no-show at E3. With over 33 million sold games and a live service-friendly concept, most assumed there would be big news coming. Especially since the game is now more than a year old and a lot of things are now happening for the second time.

But fear not. Nintendo has not forgotten about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's what the Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser had to say regarding this topic:

"While we didn't talk about it [during the E3 Nintendo Direct], we absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with... Look for more to come."

That sound great, of course, and we'd love to get back to our islands again. What would you like to be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Thanks The Verge