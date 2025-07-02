Nintendo president responds to concerns over Nintendo Switch 2 price tag

HQ

There seems to be a steady stream of meetings between Nintendo's board and shareholders of late. Following a new round of consultations, company president Shuntaro Furukawa has responded to shareholder questions, including one on whether the higher base price for Switch 2 won't put off a segment of younger gamers from accessing the new hardware, which was picked up by Nintendo Everything.

Furukawa responded that Nintendo Switch 2's price is commensurate with the gaming experience and that, for those younger audiences who have a harder time accessing the new system, they are exploring other avenues, "creating various opportunities for young children to experience Nintendo characters and the world of video games outside of consoles".

The full transcript of their response is as follows:

"We believe that the Nintendo Switch 2's price point is commensurate with the gaming experience it offers, and the important thing is to provide a fun entertainment experience that makes customers feel it's worth it. To achieve this, we've built a number of features into Nintendo Switch 2.

"It is true that Nintendo Switch 2 is more expensive than previous consoles. We are creating various opportunities for young children to experience Nintendo characters and the world of video games outside of consoles, but one of the goals is for them to ultimately play on them. At that point, we're paying a lot of attention to how high the price of the console is going to be."

What are your thoughts on this, and do you think the higher price of this model will mean that younger generations will not come into contact with the company's characters and games as much as they used to?