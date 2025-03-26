Nintendo prepares a change in the Nintendo Music service "around October" of this year

HQ

Good news for current (and future) Nintendo Switch Online users. The company has updated the terms of service information on the support page, and now indicates that if you cancel your active NSO membership, you will still be able to use some services in the Nintendo Music App after a minor update in October this year:

"We are planning an update around October 2025 that will allow you to use some Nintendo Music functions, such as the ability to edit, share, or delete your playlists, even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership."

Nintendo Music is a free service to listen to Nintendo's game soundtracks as long as you have a subscription to its Nintendo Switch Online service, but it seems they now want to make it more accessible so that other users can enjoy music from their favourite games without having to pay.

On the other hand, that Nintendo has concretely defined the time window for this field is a bit curious, too. We don't yet have dates on the Nintendo Switch 2 release schedule, but perhaps that October slot will also be used to bolster the launch (including music) of a major first party - perhaps Metroid 4: Beyond, for example?