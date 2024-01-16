Nintendo pledges £270,000 to help Noto Peninsula earthquake victims

HQ

Recently, we've seen a few different Japanese companies in the video game space stepping up and pledging relief to help those who have been affected by the recent earthquakes in the Noto Peninsula region of Japan. The Pokémon Company and Capcom have already offered up money to help those in need, and now Nintendo is also doing the same.

As per a post by Nintendo's Japanese corporate X account, we can see (after translation) that Nintendo has pledged 50 million yen (around £270,000) to the Japanese Red Cross Society to help those affected by the natural disaster.

Nintendo is also offering anyone in the region that was affected by the earthquake free repairs on the Switch and other Nintendo products for a period of up to six months.

The earthquake hit the region on New Year's Day and has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people, with some individuals still unaccounted for.