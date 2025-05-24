Nintendo plans to open its fourth Japanese store by the end of the year

HQ

Nintendo has revealed plans to open a fourth store in Japan. Following the founding and the opening of Nintendo Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, next up will be Fukuoka, which plans to open its doors by the end of the year.

As confirmed in a press release (after translation), Nintendo states that the store will be opening in Amu Plaza Hakata and that more details in relation to the store are set to be shared at a later date, including its firm opening day in 2025.

Expect the store to sell a variety of merchandise and Nintendo themed items for fans to snag, similar to what folk in San Francisco are able to purchase following the American store opening its doors this month.