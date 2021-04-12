Nintendo plans to create more original IPs moving forward

You're watching Advertisements

It appears that Nintendo plans to switch up its tactics with regards to first-party content moving forward on.

In a recent interview with Nikkei (translated by VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said: "I myself am looking at and studying various forms of entertainment. In the future, we will focus on creating new game series as well as long-sellers such as Mario and Zelda."

He also touched on how Nintendo needs to remain "interesting" and competitive. He further added: "Games are not a necessity of life. In order for customers to choose games in their finite time, they have to be interesting. Competition is tough, and I am not optimistic."

This shift in focus is certainly exciting, as we've haven't seen too many new IPs on the Nintendo Switch. With exception of 2017's Arms, the majority of the games released for the platform have come from existing and well-established franchises such as Mario, Pokémon, and Zelda. The addition of new and exciting franchise would certainly add to the platform's appeal, especially for those who are growing a little tired of the same old output.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.