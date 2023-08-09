Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo patents over 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mechanics

Even loading screens are included in the wide variety of new patents.

HQ

Nintendo has filed 32 new patters for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mechanics over the past couple of months, covering everything from the four main abilities Link uses in the game to the loading screens.

Some have taken the latter example to mean that Nintendo is going a bit far with its patents. The loading screens are described as a "game processing method capable of enriching game presentation during a waiting period in which at least part of the game processing is interrupted," by Nintendo.

Some are ruined that innovation in the industry could suffer as Nintendo looks to lock down its greatest ideas with the game. This seems to be business as usual for Nintendo, though, as the company loves to swing their weight around legally.

Thanks, Automaton.

