Nintendo patents over 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mechanics

Nintendo has filed 32 new patters for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mechanics over the past couple of months, covering everything from the four main abilities Link uses in the game to the loading screens.

Some have taken the latter example to mean that Nintendo is going a bit far with its patents. The loading screens are described as a "game processing method capable of enriching game presentation during a waiting period in which at least part of the game processing is interrupted," by Nintendo.

Some are ruined that innovation in the industry could suffer as Nintendo looks to lock down its greatest ideas with the game. This seems to be business as usual for Nintendo, though, as the company loves to swing their weight around legally.

