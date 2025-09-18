Nintendo patents an Achievement system for Switch

HQ

When Microsoft launched Xbox 360 and introduced Achievements, they kicked off a new era. Gamers chased the coveted points and, after a few years, forced Sony to jump on board mid-generation with its replica, Trophies. Since then, Steam has also added Achievements, which are now standard on virtually all major platforms.

Except... Nintendo. As we know, they usually go their own way, and it wasn't until Switch 2 that they included an online mode that matches what Microsoft has been offering for two decades, and it's still more complicated to add new friends because Friend Codes (or QR codes) are used. They have been completely uninterested in Achievements, except in individual titles such as Mario Kart World.

But perhaps change is coming. GoNintendo reports that Nintendo registered a patent earlier this month that sounds suspiciously like Achievements, namely that you have to complete certain tasks in various games to earn a central reward. Instead of just points, it seems that Nintendo wants to divide this up into digital bonuses such as wallpapers and icons, and you can then use the points to purchase more items.

However, it appears to be a system that will only be available to Switch Online subscribers... assuming it is used at all. It's not unusual for patents to be registered but never implemented.

What do you think? Would it be fun if Nintendo launched its own Achievement system for the Switch family?