Nintendo opens new subsidiary in Taipei

Nintendo has decided to establish a new subsidiary company to oversee its business and commercial operations in Taiwan. Nintendo of Taiwan Co., Ltd. was incorporated on 10 February and will officially begin operations on 1 April, when Nintendo's Japanese parent company will transfer responsibility to the Taipei-based team chaired by Hiroyuki Matsumoto.

That Nintendo is making this move now may be precisely to keep a close eye on the manufacturing process of certain Nintendo Switch 2 components or assembly, as well as a closer look at the Asian market. Taiwan is where many of the high-tech components inside commercial consoles and computers are manufactured, so it seems logical that the company would pay special attention to its market with a dedicated team.