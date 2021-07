Via Twitter, Nintendo of America announced that Among Us, the incredibly popular party game from InnerSloth, is going to be free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers this week, from July 21, 10 AM PT - July 27, 11:59 PM PT.

Those who are interested in giving it a try can pre-download it here. Not only that, if you decide to buy the game after, Among Us on Switch will also be on sale with 30% off from July 21, 10 AM PT to August 1, 11:59 PM PT.