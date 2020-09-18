Nintendo Online has 26 million subscribers

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has recently revealed within its September Corporate Management Briefing that there are currently 26 million subscribers for its Nintendo Online service.

Nintendo revealed in July 2019 that figures were at 10 million, so that is an increase of over 150% in just over a year. It is increase indeed but it is lagging both behind both Sony and Microsoft's figures. Microsoft reported in April that Xbox Live has 90 million monthly users and Sony revealed at the end of the last financial year there were 44.5 million subscribers for PS Plus.

Are you surprised by the rate that Nintendo Online is expanding?

