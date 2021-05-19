Nintendo Online adds five new classic NES and SNES titles

You're watching Advertisements

After a four month drought, Nintendo has now added five new titles to its classic SNES and NES line-up. Don't get your hopes up too high though, as you won't find long-requested titles like Super Mario RPG or Earthbound within this month's list. The following games will be added to the service next week on May 26:

SNES

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

Magical Drop 2

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Spanky's Quest

NES

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

The official trailer for the games can be watched below. On YouTube, the trailer currently has 4,100 likes and 4,900 dislikes with many users taking to the comments to complain about the quality of the offerings. This is something that has also occurred on videos for the previous few additions.

Are you disappointed by these new additions?