Nintendo offers a closer look at Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo is celebrating Super Mario's 35th anniversary this year and has tons of things planned. We can look forward to several re-releases of Mario classics, as well as collaborations with clothing and shoe brands, Lego collaborations, and even a Super Mario Game & Watch. The latter is designed exactly like the classic handhelds from the 80's and includes the original Super Mario Bros. and the Japanese sequel The Lost Levels, as well as a Mario version of the Game & Watch title Ball.

Now Nintendo has released both a video and a data sheet with plenty of information regarding the unit, which reveals a few things we didn't know (the clock app is spectacular). Check out the trailer below and under it is all the data. The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros launches on November 13. Make sure you pre-order as this has 'scalper target' written all over it.