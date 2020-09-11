LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Marvel's Avengers - The Week After
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Nintendo offers a closer look at Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

The collectible item, we suspect, will fly off shelves when it launches November 13.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo is celebrating Super Mario's 35th anniversary this year and has tons of things planned. We can look forward to several re-releases of Mario classics, as well as collaborations with clothing and shoe brands, Lego collaborations, and even a Super Mario Game & Watch. The latter is designed exactly like the classic handhelds from the 80's and includes the original Super Mario Bros. and the Japanese sequel The Lost Levels, as well as a Mario version of the Game & Watch title Ball.

Now Nintendo has released both a video and a data sheet with plenty of information regarding the unit, which reveals a few things we didn't know (the clock app is spectacular). Check out the trailer below and under it is all the data. The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros launches on November 13. Make sure you pre-order as this has 'scalper target' written all over it.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Nintendo offers a closer look at Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.


Loading next content