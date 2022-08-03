Nintendo of Europe renews its top management

HQ

Nintendo of Europe has made changes to its management team and announced that Tom Enoki has become the new executive director of Nintendo in Europe and head of the corporate planning office, a position he has held since July 16. Coinciding with this new appointment they have also informed that Luciano Pereña and Laurent Fischer remain as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively, and together with Tom Enoki, will continue to support the President of Nintendo of Europe, Stephan Bole. The now former CEO Koji Miyake returns to Nintendo's headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. In the words of Stephan Bole, president of Nintendo of Europe:

"With a mission to put smiles on people's faces by offering unique entertainment experiences, the Nintendo of Europe management team is perfectly prepared to meet all challenges and surprise our customers in Europe. We welcome Tom to the NOE management team and thank Mr. Miyake for his commitment and service in Europe and look forward to working with him in the future."

Beyond the changes at the European level, Nintendo has also published a financial results report (which you can access from here). Among other details the most interesting are the sales figures on Nintendo Switch consoles, where despite having sold 111.8 million units, almost 3.5 million only in the last quarter (somewhat below the 4.45 million of the same quarter last year). Nintendo assures that demand will remain stable in all regions and the sales forecast in 2023 is estimated at a total of 21 million consoles.