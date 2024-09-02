Nintendo of Europe renews its board of directors after completing its restructuring

HQ

For more than a year, Nintendo has been undergoing an internal restructuring process in Europe, centralising its operations in Frankfurt, headquarters of Nintendo of Europe. During this time, the subsidiaries Nintendo Netherlands, Nintendo France or Nintendo Iberica (which included Spain and Portugal) have been progressively merged with Nintendo of Europe, the last one being Nintendo Iberica, which completed the operation last week.

And to face this new era of the company on the continent, a new CEO has been appointed. Former Chief Financial Officer Luciano Pereña is now CEO, President and Chairman of Nintendo of Europe. He replaces Stephen Bole, who is retiring from Nintendo after 35 years at the company.

"On behalf of the entire company, I extend my sincere thanks to Stephan Bole for his excellent leadership and many years of dedication to Nintendo," said the new president of Nintendo of Europe, Luciano Pereña. "It is an honour to continue Nintendo's purpose of putting smiles on people's faces. I am convinced that this united European management group and team will enable us to build on our company's legacy of delivering unique experiences.

After the completion of the merger, Nintendo of Europe SE (as the new entity is called) will keep all of its local branches open, so we will continue to have the company close at hand to continue to bring us its games.