Nintendo of America reveals Switch Lite Coral for the west

The coral Nintendo Switch Lite just got a western release date through a reveal made on Nintendo of America's Twitter.

Yesterday, we reported on the announcement that yet another Nintendo Switch Lite would be releasing in Japan come March and now, through a reveal made on the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, the unit has a western release as well.

The bright coral pink Switch will join the Switch Lite lineup on April 3 of this year, so for those of you who have waited for a different hue to spend your cash on don't have to wait too long, at least if one would assume it to release in Europe on that very same day. Take note though, no announcement has been made on European Nintendo Accounts. The unit will set you back $199, which follows the base price of the Switch Lite.

Nintendo of America reveals Switch Lite Coral for the west


