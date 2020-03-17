Nintendo NY closes its doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Nintendo just recently released a statement regarding public and employee health concerns tied to COVID-19, or coronavirus and the tourist attraction and Nintendo Haven in New York, Nintendo NY. Effective since last night, Nintendo NY has closed its doors to the public and said doors will stay closed for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus. The Nintendo NY location has been a fan hub for Nintendo launch celebrations for a long time and this year, it seems as though Animal Crossing fans in the Big Apple will have to celebrate from home and wait for the pandemic to blow over.

Nintendo urges fans to turn to store.nintendo.com and other online storefronts for their physical gaming goods needs and states that it will notify fans when it's time for the New York-based Nintendo paradise to open again.