Nintendo Network is finally dead: The final player has clocked out after their 3DS crashed

In a really surprising yet sad turn of events, the final active player to be using Nintendo Network has unfortunately dropped off the service, meaning the former online multiplayer tool has fully died and become defunct.

Nintendo Network was officially regarded as closed down seven months ago, but players looked to keep the servers alive by continuously running devices wherein Nintendo Network was in use. The last bastion to keep this effort alive was X user Fishguy6564 (thanks, Nintendo Life), who in a new post on the social media platform revealed that their servitude and effort has come to an end following their 3DS crashing after months of consecutive usage.

https://x.com/fishguy6564/status/1853253933772280113

Fishguy6564 was managing to keep Nintendo Network active by simply remaining in an endless loop of online Mario Kart 7 victory laps wherein no additional player was present. The exact number of laps has not been confirmed as of yet, but regardless of this, what an unbelievable effort from one person in keeping a piece of gaming history alive well beyond its use-by date.