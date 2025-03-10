Nintendo Music now includes Super Mario Bros 3

HQ

Nintendo continues to keep up a surprisingly good pace of updates to its music app Nintendo Music, a sort of Spotify for game music that lets Switch Online subscribers enjoy soundtracks from the company's vast catalog of classics.

Now they've added something new again, and it's another fine addition, namely Mario's final and much-beloved 8-bit adventure... Super Mario Bros 3. We assume that there will be more than us on the editorial staff who will be popping loudly in our headphones during Mario Day (March 10 = Mar10).