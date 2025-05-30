Nintendo Music now has a timer to make it more sleep friendly

HQ

We are of course used to Nintendo gradually adding more soundtracks to its Nintendo Music app, but now it is announced via the Nintendo Today app that it is time for a new feature.

Although it's nothing revolutionary, it's something we think many will appreciate, namely a timer. Since you can loop game music to keep it going for a long time, many people find it difficult to fall asleep to cozy Animal Crossing tunes or the super comfy music from the Wii menus because it just keeps going and risks waking you up in the middle of the night.

Now you can remedy this and go to sleep with a clear conscience and set the Super Mario Galaxy song Gusty Garden Galaxy to play for a certain time, so you don't have to wake up to the same music in the morning.

Here is the list of all the new features: