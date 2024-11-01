Nintendo Music is already being fleshed out with new tracks

HQ

Nintendo surprised everyone this week by announcing a Spotify-like app for the company's game music, and they went all out with a lot of great content. But they were quick to mention that more music would be added in the future - and we won't have to wait long for the first new release. Via social media they write (translated with Bing):

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" has been added to 'Nintendo Music', a service for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. We will add more game titles to "Nintendo Music" as needed. The next addition is scheduled for next week."

So in short, the service has been expanded already today with the cosy Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack and in just a few days we can look forward to even more.

Have you downloaded the Nintendo Music app yet and given it a try?