Nintendo Music expanded with the original Mario Kart soundtrack

Nintendo surprised everyone last fall by announcing a music app for smartphones to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It's called Nintendo Music and works like a kind of Spotify for Nintendo music with a lot of different functions for what you want to listen to.

Nintendo has been expanding the range at a rapid pace and now they have added something that we guess will please a lot of you. It is the Super Nintendo classic Super Mario Kart

- the game that started the kart genre in 1992. In total, the soundtrack consists of 37 songs spread over 33 minutes, and it serves as a nice warm-up for last week's announcement of Mario Kart 9.

We're guessing we're not the only ones who could easily hum the menu music in our sleep? Have you tried Nintendo Music yet and if so, what do you think of the service?