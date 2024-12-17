Nintendo Music continues to expand its catalogue with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword soundtrack

HQ

Streaming music service Nintendo Music continues to add new tracks and soundtracks for releases from across the company's eras, with some of the most memorable tracks from the Wii generation being added today.

We're talking about the complete soundtrack to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The folder contains 186 audio tracks, no less, and among them we can already recommend you some like Phi's Theme or Poem of the Goddess, which is the name of the game's main theme.

Skyward Sword is just the latest addition to the recent service's diverse catalogue, which also includes Nintendo 64 classics such as F-Zero X, Wave Race 64 and more recent titles such as Splatoon 2, released for Nintendo Switch.

Remember that Nintendo Music is completely free if you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.