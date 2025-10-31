Nintendo Music celebrates one year of retro joy

HQ

It's been a year since Nintendo Music launched, with a library of game music that has grown considerably over the past twelve months. From classics to more obscure deep cuts, there are a total of 40 different albums available, including both NES and SNES games as well as a lot of the newer stuff. Sure, one could have wished for more (as one always does), but since it is included in Nintendo Switch Online at a surprisingly affordable price, it is difficult to complain.

The app (a web player would be lovely to have as well...) has also been expanded with a lot of extra bells and whistles: users can build their own playlists, download music, and even get suggestions based on which Nintendo games they are currently playing. Smaller details such as being able to loop soundtracks x number of times also adds to the experience.

We can only hope that Nintendo will pick up the pace slightly, and expand its music offering even further in the coming year. After all, there is a lot missing that would be appreciated by all of us nostalgic fans.

Are you using Nintendo Music?