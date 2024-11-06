Nintendo Music already has over a million downloads

HQ

Nintendo surprised us last week and had something very unexpected to offer. They announced something they call Nintendo Music, a sort of Spotify-like app for Nintendo soundtracks.

It already contains tons of music from classic Nintendo games and consoles, and more is being added all the time. To access the content and build your own playlists and more, you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and the concept seems to have been a hit with users.

Sensor Tower reports that the app has already been downloaded 1.2 million times globally. Of course, the numbers don't reveal how much the app is actually used, but over a million downloads in one week for such an odd app that was both announced and released without much fanfare - must be considered a pretty big success.

Thanks Nintendo Life