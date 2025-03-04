English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Nintendo Music adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past soundtrack

One of Koji Kondo's best 16-bit works is coming to Nintendo's streaming service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nintendo Music has added a new soundtrack to its ever-growing and ever-rounder catalogue on the streaming service. And this time it's one of the best soundtracks in Nintendo's history, past and present: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

This album includes Koji Kondo's original music for the game from 1991 (or 1992, outside Japan) with 31 tracks and 46 minutes long. You can find the track list below:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Soundtrack (SNES)


  1. Title Theme

  2. Opening Theme

  3. Player Select

  4. Rainy Night

  5. Hyrule Castle

  6. Princess Zelda, Rescued

  7. Sanctuary

  8. Light World

  9. Kakariko Village

  10. Kakariko Soldiers

  11. Minigames

  12. Cave Interior

  13. Fortune Teller's House

  14. Fairy Fountain

  15. Light World Dungeon

  16. Boss Theme

  17. Boss Defeated

  18. Rabbit Theme

  19. Lost Woods

  20. The Master Sword

  21. Agahnim's Theme

  22. Warp Effect

  23. Dark World

  24. Dark World Dungeon

  25. The Crystals

  26. Mountains and Forests of the Dark World

  27. Agahnim Transforms into Ganon

  28. Ganon's Message

  29. Ganon Battle

  30. Triforce Room

  31. Ending Theme

Remember that Nintendo Music is completely free if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, and you can find the app in the digital shops on Android and iOS devices.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Related texts



Loading next content