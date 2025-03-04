Nintendo Music adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past soundtrack

Nintendo Music has added a new soundtrack to its ever-growing and ever-rounder catalogue on the streaming service. And this time it's one of the best soundtracks in Nintendo's history, past and present: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
This album includes Koji Kondo's original music for the game from 1991 (or 1992, outside Japan) with 31 tracks and 46 minutes long. You can find the track list below:
Remember that Nintendo Music is completely free if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, and you can find the app in the digital shops on Android and iOS devices.