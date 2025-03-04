Nintendo Music adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past soundtrack

HQ

Nintendo Music has added a new soundtrack to its ever-growing and ever-rounder catalogue on the streaming service. And this time it's one of the best soundtracks in Nintendo's history, past and present: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

This album includes Koji Kondo's original music for the game from 1991 (or 1992, outside Japan) with 31 tracks and 46 minutes long. You can find the track list below:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Soundtrack (SNES)



Title Theme

Opening Theme

Player Select

Rainy Night

Hyrule Castle

Princess Zelda, Rescued

Sanctuary

Light World

Kakariko Village

Kakariko Soldiers

Minigames

Cave Interior

Fortune Teller's House

Fairy Fountain

Light World Dungeon

Boss Theme

Boss Defeated

Rabbit Theme

Lost Woods

The Master Sword

Agahnim's Theme

Warp Effect

Dark World

Dark World Dungeon

The Crystals

Mountains and Forests of the Dark World

Agahnim Transforms into Ganon

Ganon's Message

Ganon Battle

Triforce Room

Ending Theme



Remember that Nintendo Music is completely free if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, and you can find the app in the digital shops on Android and iOS devices.