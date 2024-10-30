Nintendo Music, a Spotify like smartphone app, now available for NSO subscribers

HQ

Nintendo had another surprise this week: after the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announcement, the company has just announced a new perk for Nintendo Switch Online members only. And, like Nintendo Alarmo, it is something no one was expecting...

Nintendo Music is a perk exclusive to paid Nintendo Switch Online members, but it is not a game, nor even a service for Nintendo Switch itself. Instead, it is an smartphone app that lets you listen Nintendo music.

In sort, Nintendo has announced its own Spotify. Which might not be the Switch 2 news everyone was expecting, but makes a lot of sense, considering Nintendo has the rights for over four decades of musical masterpieces, and didn't reallly took advantage of it until now.

The app, which is available starting today on Android and Apple, features many songs from Nintendo games past and present: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Super Mario Galaxy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4... but also classics like Donkey Kong Country, Dr. Mario, Star Fox 64, Fire Emblem, Metroid Prime, Nintendogs...

You can listen themes for a specific game, listen to some pre-made playlists (based on characters, boss fights, moods...) or make your own. You can also filter to avoid spoilers and extend themes to listen them over and over.

Nintendo Music will add themes for more games in the future

Music from more games will be added over time (games like Super Mario 64, Zelda Skyward Sword and Wind Waker, F-Zero X or Donkey Kong Country 2 won't be available at the start).

Nintendo Music is already available to download on Android and Apple, but you need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access it. And, as we said, it is not a service for Nintendo Switch itself, only for smartphones.