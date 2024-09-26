Nintendo Museum "was not created as a business project", says Miyamoto: no plans to expand abroad

HQ

The Nintendo Museum, a brand new location opening next week, October 2, in Kyoto, in the same site where a Nintendo Hanafuda card factory used to be, is not beeing seen by Nintendo as a business project, but rather as a cool initiative to get the general public and Nintendo employees familiarized with Nintendo history.

"This was not created as a business project, but rather to help Nintendo employees understand Nintendo better, and to help the general public learn more about Nintendo", Miyamoto said, "so we have no intention of expanding it to other locations. If anything, we are thinking about how it can be developed further within this museum".

As such, there are no plan to expand the museum to other locations, within Japan or abroad. That's a clear difference between the museum and the theme park initiatives with Universal, which originally opened only on Universal Studios Japan, but have sinced expanded to Universal theme paks in the US and Singapore in 2025.

Shigeru Miyamoto himself adressed that in an interview with Japanese game media Game Watch, translated by Siliconera.

Nintendo Museum will open on October 2 in Kyoto, very close to the current Nintendo HQ, but some media had the chance to visit beforehand. It is filled with memorabilia for the 135 years of history of Nintendo, interactive games like giant Wii and Famicom controllers, and exclusive merchandising.