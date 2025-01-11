Nintendo may take legal action against Genki over Nintendo Switch 2 replica

HQ

Nintendo is reportedly considering legal action against the accessory company Genki after they showcased a supposed replica of the Nintendo Switch 2 at CES 2025. According to Julien Tellouck, a French journalist present at the event, Nintendo's legal team approached Genki's booth to demand explanations. Genki defended their actions, claiming that the replica was based on public leaks and that they hadn't signed any confidentiality agreements with Nintendo. However, this explanation seems to have not satisfied the Japanese company, which is now said to be exploring possible legal steps. Could this be a case of corporate overreach, or does Nintendo have a valid claim?

What do you think about Genki's risky move at CES?