Nintendo may not be prepared for the demand on its servers at Nintendo Switch 2's launch

Controversy over Nintendo's new direction on preserving the physical format escalated this morning when it was confirmed that many of the third-party titles already announced in the console's launch Direct that will be sold in a box will contain a download code, and that many others will be game key cartridges.

But there is another important nuance to take away from this, and that is whether on that day, when millions of consoles (over 2.2 million pre-orders in Japan alone and on Nintendo's official pre-order page) will be simultaneously downloading games, is Nintendo prepared for that overload?

Given that many of the titles require a full or partial download of their data (Mario Kart World alone included in the console bundle already requires 24 GB of download), and the demand for the new hardware exceeds expectations, it's best to be patient. Analyst Daniel Ahmad believes the Japanese company should also start worrying about the stability of its systems, as well as meeting the demand for its upcoming hardware.

Do you think the Nintendo eShop could suffer service outages on 5 June?