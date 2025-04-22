Nintendo may force Discord to unveil the user behind the Teraleak

HQ

Nintendo once again is clamping down on leaks, as now it is pulling out all the stops to track down the user behind the infamous Teraleak, which hit the internet in October 2024.

The leak, which came from user GameFreakOUT, saw a lot of confidential materials make it to the public space, including information about upcoming games, builds of old games, lore, concept art, and more. The leaker also claimed to have the source code for Pokémon Legends: Z-A but did not release it.

Now, via Polygon, Nintendo's attorneys are looking to see if they can find out the real identity behind the leaks. New court documents show that Nintendo is asking Discord to see if it can reveal the real identity of user GameFreakOUT. Discord has yet to respond, but even if Nintendo can't get access to the information via the message sharing and calling platform, it won't give up the search.