Nintendo: Mario Kart World wouldn't be possible on Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become one of the world's best-selling games, and the expectations for the sequel Mario Kart World are obviously huge. But why doesn't Nintendo release the game on both Switch and Switch 2 to maximize sales, and the same with Donkey Kong Bananza?

Nintendo's top dog, Shuntaro Furukawa, answered this question during a Q&A (thanks Games Radar) with investors during the latest quarterly report. It turns out that the eight-year-old Switch simply can't keep up with neither the giant open world of Mario Kart World or Donkey's new destructible environments. Offering new ways to play is Nintendo's driving force, and higher performance is a necessity for this, he says:

"Higher hardware processing performance has become necessary for software developers to realize one of Nintendo's most important goals: proposing new ways to play.

The Nintendo Switch 2 might not seem like much of a change on the outside. However, in reality, both the hardware and peripherals have been developed from scratch."

Spontaneously, there is probably a lot in this, and by developing for only one format, Nintendo can make the most of it without taking anything else into account.