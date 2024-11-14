Nintendo: Make sure your pet doesn't pee on your Switch

HQ

When the Switch launched, there was a lot of talk about Nintendo making the device's small cartridges extremely bad-tasting to prevent children, animals, and dim-witted adults from putting them in their mouths. We don't know if it's related or not, but unexpectedly, the Japanese Nintendo Support account on X has now issued a new warning about the Switch and animals.

They write (translated with Bing):

"When I took my eyes off the Nintendo Switch, it became a toy for my pet! By the time you realize it, it is already sticky with drool. ......

Pet saliva and urine can cause malfunctions due to water damage.

If you have a pet, be careful where you place your Switch."

We don't know exactly how much of a problem pets peeing on the Switch is, and we can think of a few more concerns than the device malfunctioning. But we thank them for the reminder and will make sure to avoid it in the future.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.