Nintendo made a video, showing us the best-selling indie games of 2020 on Nintendo Switch

The top 16 features some big names and some less well-known ones.

We are at the end of 2020, it's about time to have a retrospective. Now, we have had enough talks about all the big hits this year, so why not look at the indie games a bit?

As we all know, Switch is the perfect home for indie games. As the platform's owner, Nintendo has released a video and put up a list, showing us the best-selling indie games of 2020 on their hybrid console.

In no particular order, these are the games that actually compelled many people with their charm, made them open their wallets and spend money on them:

Do you own a Nintendo Switch console? If so, did you buy any of those games above?

