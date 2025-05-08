Nintendo made 24 Switch titles million sellers last fiscal year

HQ

Today we finally know Nintendo's results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and its year-end balance sheet. A balance sheet evidently marked by the stagnation of sales of the current Nintendo Switch but which, nevertheless, reflects a great growth in software sales, in the results for the whole year.

Specifically, Nintendo can boast that 24 titles from its catalogue have sold over one million copies, and that 15 of them are in fact first-party games exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Party Jamboree, the winner of the fiscal year

The best-seller of FY2025 was Super Mario Party Jamboree, with 7.48 million copies shipped as of 31 March 2025. Jamboree was the fastest-selling Mario Party in history (counting its first 24 weeks on sale), and the outlook is quite positive with its impending Switch 2 Edition update.

To get an idea of what the company expects with Jamboree in the future, Super Mario Party (2018) has sold over 20 million units to date, and Super Mario Party Superstars (2021) is at over 13.6 million copies.

While the rest of Nintendo's list of million sellers is not complete, these are the figures (as of press time) for eleven of them in terms of units sold to end users.